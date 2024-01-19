Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO

Dust, diesel exhaust, delays dominate Sound Transit station amid repairs

Jan 18, 2024, 10:52 PM

sound transit westlake station...

Sound Transit's Westlake Station (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Micki Gamez's Profile Picture

BY MICKI GAMEZ


Micki Gamez -- KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

Sound Transit passengers and commuters at Westlake Station in Seattle are suffering through several annoyances — dust, noise and construction-related smells — as the agency is working to replace tracks and nearly 50 signal boxes through the downtown tunnel. The project started Jan. 13 and is expected to last through Feb. 3.

“It’s basically a construction site for the tunnel right now,” Sound Transit spokesperson John Gallagher said on the state of the station. “We’re removing tracks that are embedded in concrete. We’re removing bond boxes that carry signals for the train. Those are also embedded in the concrete. So the contractors have to sort of chip away at the concrete and get those out of there. That’s causing some dust.”

More on state traveling: I-90 East lane blocked for failing expansion joint on Mercer Island

He added riders will notice that it’s noisy due to the work. Fumes, primarily diesel exhaust from the equipment contractors are using, can cause some nausea for passengers who are sensitive to smells. But Gallagher confirmed the fumes are at a safe level.

“We wouldn’t be open for riders if it wasn’t safe,” Gallagher said. “The fumes have been measured by the fire department and determined to be at safe levels. We have four giant exhaust fans at the Westlake Station that are really throwing the air out to get as clean as possible. But there’s still going to be some lingering smell.”

Gallagher noted riders with sensitive respiratory systems may be a little uncomfortable.

In addition to the annoyances riders are putting up with, delays are sprouting up too. The work caused the Seattle tunnel to operate on a single track, slowing down the frequency of trains.

More from Micki Gamez: Seattle streets are ready for potential snow, frozen conditions

“I’d have to get up earlier than before, I’m planning more than before,” one commuter told KIRO Newsradio. “I’d say an hour before.”

Sounds Transit said it hopes to have the station operating at its normal schedule by Feb. 5.

You can read more of Micki Gamez’s stories here. Follow Micki on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here.

KIRO Newsradio

door plug blowout alaska boeing...

Kate Stone

‘I said goodbye’: Passengers recall ‘terror’ as Alaska Airlines added to lawsuit

The pilots were able to land safely in Portland, Oregon. None of the 171 passengers and six crewmembers aboard Flight 1282 were seriously hurt.

5 hours ago

Rain gas...

Matt Markovich

Hearing on Inslee plan to compel oil company price transparency gets heated

The first public hearing prompted strong accusations by climate activists and a vigorous defense from the industry.

1 day ago

retired navy admiral boeing...

Heather Bosch

Retired Navy admiral to lead probe of Boeing after blowout fiasco

This comes after a panel -- used in place of an emergency exit -- blew out of a Boeing jet following take off from Portland, Jan. 5.

1 day ago

national park trails rails...

Feliks Banel

‘National park on wheels’ seeks volunteers for Trails & Rails

A partnership between the National Park Service and Amtrak has placed volunteer interpretive guides on some routes for many years.

2 days ago

Image: Protesters gather at a rally after the verdict was read at the trial of three Tacoma police ...

Kate Stone

US Attorney’s Office to launch its own probe in the death of Manny Ellis

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Western Washington is launching its own probe into the death of Manuel Ellis, who died in Tacoma police officers' custody.

3 days ago

Image: Nikhil Bagga...

Colleen O'Brien

The SMN Interviews: ‘Human jukebox’ Nikhil Bagga, Rep. Monica Stonier, Rob McKenna

Our weekly series highlights the best interviews from Seattle's Morning News on KIRO Newsradio.

5 days ago

Dust, diesel exhaust, delays dominate Sound Transit station amid repairs