Glass shattered, shoes strewn in North Bend outlet store burglary

Jan 22, 2024, 12:43 PM

North Bend store vandalized. (KIRO 7)

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


NORTH BEND, Wash. — A burglary at a North Bend Premium Outlets store resulted in stolen merchandise and broken glass.

Police said they arrived at the NikeFactoryStore at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to find shattered glass and shoeboxes strewn inside and outside the business.

Snoqualmie Police said the store has been targeted by smash-and-grab burglars before.

In this case, some kind of object was thrown through a window.

The Coach store was also recently hit by burglars.

Police believe the burglary is part of ongoing organized retail theft, some of them targeting the outlet mall.

