The Space Needle is open to visitors as usual on Friday after a small morning fire.

“The fire was located in an elevator control room at the top of the Space Needle,” David Cuerpo, Seattle Fire spokesperson, told KIRO Newsradio in an email. “The building is currently undergoing construction.”

Posts from the Seattle Fire Department started at 4:24 a.m., reporting a fire in a high rise in the 400 block of Broad Street.

400 block of Broad St: Firefighters on scene are investigating reports of a smoldering fire in a confined space within the high rise. No injuries were reported. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) February 23, 2024

It took only minutes for firefighters to contain the fire.

No one was injured and there was little damage.

The Space Needle opened for the Seattle World’s Fair in 1962. It cost $4.5 million to build at the time and took 5,600 tons of concrete poured into the Needle’s foundation.

The last fire to hit the Needle was much larger. In 2021, a fire knocked out power, leaving visitors stuck 600 feet up.

