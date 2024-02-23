Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Space Needle open as usual after small morning fire

Feb 23, 2024, 11:41 AM | Updated: 11:49 am

Space Needle fire...

X posts from the Seattle Fire Department started at 4:24 a.m., saying there was a fire in a high-rise in the 400 block of Broad Street. (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Space Needle is open to visitors as usual on Friday after a small morning fire.

“The fire was located in an elevator control room at the top of the Space Needle,” David Cuerpo, Seattle Fire spokesperson, told KIRO Newsradio in an email. “The building is currently undergoing construction.”

Posts from the Seattle Fire Department started at 4:24 a.m., reporting a fire in a high rise in the 400 block of Broad Street.

It took only minutes for firefighters to contain the fire.

Other news: Students pushing for schools to bar Starbucks from campuses

No one was injured and there was little damage.

The Space Needle opened for the Seattle World’s Fair in 1962. It cost $4.5 million to build at the time and took 5,600 tons of concrete poured into the Needle’s foundation.

The last fire to hit the Needle was much larger. In 2021, a fire knocked out power, leaving visitors stuck 600 feet up.

Other news: Showdown over added delivery app fees hits Seattle streets

Bill Kaczaraba is a Digital Content Editor for MyNorthwest.

MyNorthwest News

kent chop shop...

Frank Sumrall

Police bust chop shop in Kent, recover stolen cars, weapons, drugs

Law enforcement recovered 14 stolen vehicles, several trailers, ATVs, stolen engines and car parts alongside weapons, meth and suspected fentanyl.

1 hour ago

starbucks campuses...

Frank Sumrall

Students pushing for schools to bar Starbucks from campuses

Cornell University was the first to successfully remove Starbucks from its premises, announcing it would not renew its agreement once it expires in 2025.

3 hours ago

kent shooting...

Frank Sumrall

At least 1 hurt in Kent shooting, helicopter dispatched to help search

Kent Police stayed on scene for more than three hours interviewing neighbors, patrolling the complex, and continuing their investigation.

4 hours ago

Seattle/King County free clinic...

Lisa Brooks

Seattle/King County free clinic helps nearly 3,000 people in the ‘missing middle’

The first appointment tickets were handed out each morning at 5:30 a.m. and after about two hours, all that day's tickets were gone.

5 hours ago

delivery app fees seattle...

Kate Stone

Showdown over added delivery app fees hits Seattle streets

Near Pike Place market on Thursday, about a dozen people rallied in support of the law, which impacts an estimated 40,000 gig workers in Seattle.

6 hours ago

Unstoppable performance...

Paul Holden, KIRO Newsradio

Weekend revelry roundup: The events will be ‘Unstoppable’

Friday is here yet again and before you send that text to cancel your plans, check out some of the stuff that's going on around Seattle.

7 hours ago

Space Needle open as usual after small morning fire