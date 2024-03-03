Two separate Seattle shootings — in the Belltown and the Capitol Hill neighborhoods — left one woman dead and three men injured, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) reported on its SPD Blotter early Sunday.

Woman killed in Belltown; suspect taken into custody

The SPD has taken a suspect into custody after a woman was killed by a gunshot wound early Sunday in Belltown, the department stated in an SPD Blotter post.

Officers responded to shots heard in a building in the 2500 block of Western Avenue at about 1:10 a.m.

When investigators arrived, they found a woman in her 20s or 30s with a gunshot wound in an alley between Wall and Vine streets.

Despite the efforts by members of the SPD and the Seattle Fire Department to save her life, the woman died on the scene, the SPD stated.

Soon after the shooting, the SPD identified a woman — also in her late 20s to early 30s — as a suspect and took her into custody. Officers also recovered a gun at the scene.

At this time, it is not clear what led up to the shooting.

The Homicide Unit will lead the investigation, the department reported.

Capitol Hill crime: 3 men injured in Seattle shooting

The SPD is investigating a shooting in Capitol Hill late Saturday, which injured three men, according to an SPD Blotter post.

Officers responded to an area near Broadway and East Union Street at about 11:25 p.m. as it was a reported a man was seen shooting a gun.

Two of the shooting victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center and one of them is in critical condition.

Another one of the victims, a 37-year-old man, was a bystander. He appeared to have minor injuries, the SPD reported.

Currently, it is unclear what led up to the shooting. Also, no suspects have yet been identified.

In this case, the SPD Gun Violence Reduction Unit will handle the investigation.

The SPD has asked that anyone with information about these Seattle shootings, whether it’s one of them or both, to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

