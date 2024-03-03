Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

1 killed, 3 injured in separate late-night Seattle shootings

Mar 3, 2024, 11:54 AM

Image: A Seattle Police Department vehicle is seen as an officer stands nearby....

A Seattle Police Department vehicle is seen as an officer stands nearby. (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department/SPD Blotter)

(Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department/SPD Blotter)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

Two separate Seattle shootings — in the Belltown and the Capitol Hill neighborhoods — left one woman dead and three men injured, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) reported on its SPD Blotter early Sunday.

Woman killed in Belltown; suspect taken into custody

The SPD has taken a suspect into custody after a woman was killed by a gunshot wound early Sunday in Belltown, the department stated in an SPD Blotter post.

Officers responded to shots heard in a building in the 2500 block of Western Avenue at about 1:10 a.m.

When investigators arrived, they found a woman in her 20s or 30s with a gunshot wound in an alley between Wall and Vine streets.

Despite the efforts by members of the SPD and the Seattle Fire Department to save her life, the woman died on the scene, the SPD stated.

Soon after the shooting, the SPD identified a woman — also in her late 20s to early 30s — as a suspect and took her into custody. Officers also recovered a gun at the scene.

At this time, it is not clear what led up to the shooting.

More Seattle crime news: Accused home invasion robbers face hate crime charges

The Homicide Unit will lead the investigation, the department reported.

Capitol Hill crime: 3 men injured in Seattle shooting

The SPD is investigating a shooting in Capitol Hill late Saturday, which injured three men, according to an SPD Blotter post.

Officers responded to an area near Broadway and East Union Street at about 11:25 p.m. as it was a reported a man was seen shooting a gun.

Two of the shooting victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center and one of them is in critical condition.

Another one of the victims, a 37-year-old man, was a bystander. He appeared to have minor injuries, the SPD reported.

Currently, it is unclear what led up to the shooting. Also, no suspects have yet been identified.

From James Lynch: A new way to crack down on crime in the South Sound yields results

In this case, the SPD Gun Violence Reduction Unit will handle the investigation.

The SPD has asked that anyone with information about these Seattle shootings, whether it’s one of them or both, to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of My Northwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.

Crime Blotter

south seattle shooting...

Frank Sumrall

Male in stable condition after overnight shooting in South Seattle

The victim of the South Seattle shooting was transported to Harborview Medical Center and, as of 4:30 a.m., is in stable condition. 

2 days ago

Image: A Seattle Police Department vehicle...

Heather Bosch

Accused Seattle home invasion robbers face hate crime charges

King County Prosecutors have filed hate crime charges against two men allegedly involved in at least three home invasion robberies.

3 days ago

5-year-old killed...

Frank Sumrall

Darrington woman admitted to authorities she killed her 5-year-old child

Investigators found the child's body Wednesday morning. Major Crimes Unit detectives responded to the scene and are currently investigating.

3 days ago

Crime patrols...

James Lynch

A new way to crack down on crime in the South Sound yields results

The All-Crimes Emphasis Operation took place in the South Sound region on February 14 and 15.

6 days ago

Image: A Seattle Police Department vehicle seen during the day...

Steve Coogan

Man stabbed in the head in Seattle’s second knife attack in 2 days

The Seattle Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed in the head near Westlake Center in Downtown Seattle Sunday morning.

7 days ago

Image: A Seattle Police Department vehicle...

Steve Coogan

1 killed, 2 injured in downtown Seattle shooting early Sunday

Detectives from the Seattle Police Department are investigating a shooting early Sunday that left one person dead and two others injured.

7 days ago

1 killed, 3 injured in separate late-night Seattle shootings