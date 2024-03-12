Rantz: Rep. Pramila Jayapal failed miserably in Robert Hur ‘exonerated’ soundbite

Radical progressive Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Seattle) sneakily tried to get Special Prosecutor Robert Hur to tacitly agree that he “exonerated” Joe Biden during his investigation into illegally stored classified documents. She failed miserably and ended up highlighting Hur’s position more than it otherwise would have been highlighted.

“So this lengthy, expensive and independent investigation resulted in a complete exoneration of President Joe Biden,” Jayapal said to Hur Tuesday morning. “For every document you discussed in your report, you found insufficient evidence that the president violated any laws about possession or retention of classified materials. The primary law that you analyze for potential prosecution was part of the Espionage Act, 18 U.S.C. 793, which criminalizes willful retention or disclosure of national defense information. Is that correct?”

Hur acknowledged that the Espionage Act was “one statute that we analyzed.” But then he unequivocally corrected the record, despite Jayapal’s attempt to stop him.

“I need to go back and make sure that I take note of the word that you used. ‘Exoneration.’ That is not a word used in the report and that is not part of my task as a prosecutor. The judgment that I received and that I ultimately reached was relating to whether sufficient evidence existed such that the likely outcome would be a conviction,” Hur responded.

“You exonerated him,” Jayapal said.

“I did not exonerate him,” Hur said firmly. “That word does not appear in the report, Congresswoman.”

Jayapal so desperately wanted the soundbite to show Biden was cleared. It could have earned her some points with Biden. But like everything else she touches, it failed in a spectacular way. This moment is now being used to define the newsworthiness of today’s hearing.

