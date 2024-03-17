Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

2 bodies recovered near Eagle Falls after men fell and went missing

Mar 17, 2024, 3:52 PM | Updated: 4:12 pm

Image: The Eagle Falls swimming hole on South Fork Skykomish River is seen in October 2017....

The Eagle Falls swimming hole on South Fork Skykomish River is seen in October 2017. (Photo by Joe Mabel acquired via Wikimedia Commons)

(Photo by Joe Mabel acquired via Wikimedia Commons)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office recovered the bodies of two men from the Skykomish River at Eagle Falls Sunday.

It’s presumed they are the bodies of two people fell into the south fork of the river, near Index on Saturday. The sheriff’s office will be working with the Snohomish County Medical Examiner who will be responsible for identification, according to a post published on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.

The Snohomish County’s Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue unit (SAR) and Fire Rescue Swimmers responded to Eagle Falls around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday after receiving a report of two men who fell into the swift current and did not resurface by another member of their party. That person said the two men fell in the water and did not resurface, the sheriff’s office said, according to the statement sent to KIRO Newsradio.

Rescue teams searched the area for several hours Saturday night but were unable to locate the two people before nightfall. The search included the use of drones.

County rescue staff resumed the search Sunday morning and reported around noon the two bodies had been recovered.

‘Terrible blow’: 2 arrested in connection with Mercer Island man’s murder

The men have been identified and the names of the deceased will not be released until families have been notified.

Authorities issue warnings to people who may go near rivers

Authorities warn being around slippery rocks and downed trees along local rivers can be hazardous and the water is swift, cold and dangerous.

Currents are swift in Snohomish County creeks and rivers and water temperatures are still very cold, the county said in the statement sent to KIRO Newsradio. The public is asked to stay out of the water and stay clear from the falls.

The county also suggested the following safety tips to visitors before exploring the county waterways:

  • Always wear a life jacket when you are on the water. Never go near moving water without one.
  • Keep in mind that beach logs, riverbanks and rocks near the shore are usually slippery. A fall can knock you unconscious and prevent you from being able to save yourself.
  • Consider bringing a whistle. It could help alert people who are nearby.
  • Keep kids within an arm’s reach. The county pointed out that drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury-related death among young children.
  • Don’t dive in the water. The county also stated two-thirds of catastrophic neck injuries occur in open water and the sea.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of My Northwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Image: The Bellingham Police Department is seeking assistance to find Alexis Lee Roubideaux, 28, wh...

Steve Coogan

Indigenous Bellingham woman, believed to be 6 months pregnant, not seen in months

Two law-enforcement agencies have used social media to issue requests for assistance in finding a pregnant Indigenous woman from Bellingham.

2 hours ago

Starbucks sign. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)...

Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Starbucks accused of violating Disabilities Act by charging extra for non-dairy

In a lawsuit filed in Federal Court, Starbucks has been accused of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by charging extra for non-dairy products, such as plant-based or lactose-free milk.

1 day ago

Photo: The company logo shines off the hood of a 2021 K5 sedan on display in the Kia exhibit at the...

Micki Gamez

Free anti-theft software updates are available for Hyundai owners this weekend

This weekend, a free software upgrade for Hyundai owners will take place at four locations throughout Western Washington.

1 day ago

Photo: A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a medicatio...

Julia Dallas

Ex-Gig Harbor nurse practitioner charged, allegedly forced abortion pills in girlfriend

A former Gig Harbor nurse practitioner has been charged with rape and assault after allegedly forcing abortion pills inside his girlfriend.

1 day ago

Neighborhoods gather as police patrol during an active shooter situation in Levittown, a community ...

The Associated Press

Man suspected of killing 3 people in Philadelphia area arrested in New Jersey, police say

A man suspected of killing three family members in their Philadelphia-area homes Saturday was arrested in New Jersey.

1 day ago

Image: A Washington ferry pulls up to the dock on March 29, 2020 in Edmonds....

James Lynch

State of Washington to pay $8.5M to families of 2021 DUI crash victims

The state of Washington will pay $8.5 million to the families of two people killed in a 2021 DUI crash on Whidbey Island, one attorney said.

2 days ago

2 bodies recovered near Eagle Falls after men fell and went missing