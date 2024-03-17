The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office recovered the bodies of two men from the Skykomish River at Eagle Falls Sunday.

It’s presumed they are the bodies of two people fell into the south fork of the river, near Index on Saturday. The sheriff’s office will be working with the Snohomish County Medical Examiner who will be responsible for identification, according to a post published on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.

The Snohomish County’s Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue unit (SAR) and Fire Rescue Swimmers responded to Eagle Falls around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday after receiving a report of two men who fell into the swift current and did not resurface by another member of their party. That person said the two men fell in the water and did not resurface, the sheriff’s office said, according to the statement sent to KIRO Newsradio.

Rescue teams searched the area for several hours Saturday night but were unable to locate the two people before nightfall. The search included the use of drones.

County rescue staff resumed the search Sunday morning and reported around noon the two bodies had been recovered.

The men have been identified and the names of the deceased will not be released until families have been notified.

Authorities issue warnings to people who may go near rivers

Authorities warn being around slippery rocks and downed trees along local rivers can be hazardous and the water is swift, cold and dangerous.

Currents are swift in Snohomish County creeks and rivers and water temperatures are still very cold, the county said in the statement sent to KIRO Newsradio. The public is asked to stay out of the water and stay clear from the falls.

The county also suggested the following safety tips to visitors before exploring the county waterways:

Always wear a life jacket when you are on the water. Never go near moving water without one.

Keep in mind that beach logs, riverbanks and rocks near the shore are usually slippery. A fall can knock you unconscious and prevent you from being able to save yourself.

Consider bringing a whistle. It could help alert people who are nearby.

Keep kids within an arm’s reach. The county pointed out that drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury-related death among young children.

Don’t dive in the water. The county also stated two-thirds of catastrophic neck injuries occur in open water and the sea.

