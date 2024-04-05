Sound Transit announced the Lynwood light rail extension launch date for August 30, 2024. When that happens, Community Transit, the public transit authority of Snohomish County, plans to stop running buses into Seattle.

“We’re going to connect people from different places,” Sount Transit spokesperson Martin Munguia said. “From Snohomish County to light rail in Lynwood and Mountlake Terrace. And then, they can take the rail into downtown Seattle. So we’re effectively going to be eliminating our commuter routes that go into Seattle.”

It means that ORCA cardholders will tap the first ride. For example, if you catch the bus in Marysville you will pay $2.50 to take the bus from Marysville to Lynwood and then you connect to the light rail to Seattle and only pay another 50 cents.

“As long as you are traveling within a two hour period on your ORCA card, it doesn’t charge you for each trip, it only charges if there’s a difference in the fare between the two modes,” Munguia said.

And when you return home, it works the same way. Just make sure to tap your ORCA card.

Whenever fares change, Community Transit gives the public a period to comment.

“We’re not going to get a lot of comments, or the comments will be, hey, what a great deal,” Munguia said.

The change is expected to save passengers $10 a week.

Riders have until the beginning of May to sound off on any changes happening. Then, sometime in June, the Community Transit board plans to take a vote. According to Munguia, the measure will pass.

“And we expect that to happen. And then like I said, so after light rail starts up in Snohomish County this fall, and we get rid of our commuter fares to Seattle, we will simply sort of erase that fare category off our books,” he said.

The proposed fare change and the Title VI analysis can be found on Community Transit’s website.

