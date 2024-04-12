Revive I-5:

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has moved into the second phase of surface repairs between Seattle and Tukwila. The southbound lanes of I-5 have had over 700 concrete panels replaced, ruts ground down, and expansion joint repair work, creating a smoother surface for drivers.

Now, work moves to the northbound lanes with less heavy lifting. Only a couple hundred concrete panels need to be replaced, and the work is expected to be completed by the fall of 2024. WSDOT has included a dozen weekends on top of the regular weekday projects to stay on pace.

Beginning Friday night at 10 p.m., contractors will close three lanes on northbound I-5 between Albro Place and the West Seattle Bridge until Monday morning at 5. This also includes the on-ramp from Michigan Street.

WSDOT will open an extra lane a couple of hours before each Mariners game this weekend to alleviate some of the backups. Drivers can take I-405 and cross Lake Washington into Seattle or leave early if they plan on commuting on I-5.

Once this project is complete in the fall, Revive I-5 plans to move north between Yesler Way and Northgate. This will finally bring repairs to the dilapidated surface across the Ship Canal Bridge.

I-5 in Nisqually:

Spring breakers headed home this weekend could see significant backups in Thurston County approaching the Nisqually River Bridge.

The WSDOT is taking advantage of the nice weather and will replace concrete panels on I-5 north just before the bridge.

This project is divided into two phases. First, crews will prep the freeway for the concrete pour. Second, crews will pour the fresh concrete, but lanes will not reopen until the concrete has fully cured.

Two lanes will close beginning Friday at 9 p.m. through Saturday at 5 a.m. They will resume Saturday at 9 a.m., expecting the concrete to be fully cured by noon Sunday.

Drivers will want to schedule their travels around these work hours or plan on lengthy delays at times.

