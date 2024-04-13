Close
A new place of refuge for homeless Indigenous People

Apr 13, 2024, 11:33 AM | Updated: 12:52 pm

The Sacred Medicine House on Lake City Way in Seattle. (Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio reporter

Friday was the Grand Opening of the Sacred Medicine House, a project spearheaded by the Chief Seattle Club, a non-profit organization supporting urban Native and Indigenous Community members.

It is a five-story, 120-bed apartment building on Lake City Way Northeast in Lake City.

It’s complete with around-the-clock culturally focused support for residents.

Chief Seattle Club estimates there are more than 1,000 Indigenous People experiencing homelessness in King County.

This is Chief Seattle Club’s 4th permanent housing development; more are in the planning stages.

“We’re going to open another building like this every year for the next five to six years and we’re going to bring that number to zero,” Chief Seattle Club Executive Director Derrick Belgarde said.

The development not only offers permanent housing for its members struggling with homelessness and/or substance abuse but there is also around-the-clock, culturally sensitive support to help them navigate any issues they may have.

Funding from the State, King County, and the City of Seattle made the project possible, including $23,000,000 from the City of Seattle.

“When you help in this work, everyone wins. Even if they don’t see the effects immediately, when we have a healthy, productive community here, we all win,” Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said.

The goal is to provide a safe place to live, gather, pray, and be part of a community where support is easily accessible.

“We’re not here to lower the Native homelessness rate. We’re not here to make mere progress. We’re here to end chronic, single adult Native Homelessness forever in this region,” Belgarde said.

