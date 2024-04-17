Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson and former U.S. Representative Dave Reichert are among over 20 candidates competing to become Washington’s governor.

According to the Seattle Times, Ferguson is leading the Democratic polls with an endorsement by Governor Jay Inslee. However, a November poll showed Republican favorite, Reichert, pulling slightly ahead of Ferguson.

On Tuesday, Ferguson posted a “BREAKING” video on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Reichert telling a group of Pierce County Republicans in February that “marriage is between a man and a woman.”

“Dave Reichert may pretend to be a moderate, but behind closed doors with his MAGA supporters he reveals who he really is. He is no moderate,” stated Ferguson in the post.

For Dave Reichert’s entire career, he has opposed allowing LGBTQ Washingtonians to marry who they love. For my entire career, I have fought for their rights. Dave Reichert hides his true views. I fight for mine,” he continued.

#BREAKING Video just surfaced of my Republican opponent Dave Reichert telling a group of Pierce County Republicans in February that “marriage is between a man and a woman.” Dave Reichert may pretend to be a moderate, but behind closed doors with his MAGA supporters he reveals… pic.twitter.com/aGGDlqnSe4 — Bob Ferguson (@BobFergusonAG) April 16, 2024

Ferguson then posted the “full video” of Reichert on X.

However, Reichert claimed the clip was taken out of context. On Tuesday, Reichert spoke with Jason Rantz, host of “The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH” about the post.

Rantz pointed out Reichert was at an hour-long Republican event when the video was taken.

“I was in the process of telling my life story, people want to get to know you a little bit. So, starting kind of with my childhood, running away from home, living in domestic violence situation when I was in high school and once I was done with my presentation, the questions were allowed. And one young woman asked what my definition of a man and a woman was in marriage and I said, ‘Well, I’m a man and my wife is a woman and I believe that marriage is between a man and a woman,'” Reichert explained.

However, Reichert said that no matter who the person was, or what they believed in, he would defend them “with his life,” as he served as the King County Sheriff for nearly a decade.

Reichert added he was asked to appear before a group of people from the LGBTQ+ community on Broadway. At the event, he was asked to share his view on same-sex marriage, which he said was met with disapproval, but then explained he would protect anyone.

“Look, we may not agree on this issue but I will tell you right now, when this meeting ends, and all of us in this room, walk out onto Broadway. And if any one of you in this rooms in this room, had your life threatened by anyone on that street, I would sacrifice my life for you. And you could have heard a pin drop in that room,” Reichert told Rantz.

Rantz then brought up Ferguson’s campaign to which Reichert responded is “lies” and “deception.”

You can listen to the full interview here or by clicking on the player below:

