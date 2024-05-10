Close
Brace for delays: Everett Revive I-5 is back

May 9, 2024, 6:21 PM | Updated: 7:03 pm

Photo: Everett northbound I-5 near Lowell Road....

Everett northbound I-5 near Lowell Road. (Photo courtesy of WSDOT)

(Photo courtesy of WSDOT)

Micki Gamez's Profile Picture

BY MICKI GAMEZ


KIRO Newsradio Traffic and Features Reporter

It’s been over a year since the last downtown Everett Revive Interstate 5 (I-5). Work starts Friday, May 10 at 9 p.m. and lasts until Monday at 6 a.m., according to Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) spokesperson Tom Pierce.

Past coverage: Revive I-5 done for the year in Everett

“We’ll have the ramp to Pacific Avenue and Marine View Drive closed,” Pierce told KIRO Newsradio. “And then we are also going to have the onramps from Everett Avenue and U.S. 2 closed in downtown Everett.”

As a possible saving grace, State Route 529 bridge work will pause so drivers can divert and head north and south. Pausing 529 bridge work will keep traffic moving through the Snohomish River Bridge. However, that route does have stoplights, so be prepared for major delays.

“Work on that project starts at 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, and will reduce the northbound highway to one lane, 24 hours per day,” WSDOT said.

Pierce said crews are going to be fixing the roads.

“We are going to remove some asphalt pavement and we are going to replace it with concrete. And so that takes a lot of time because we need the concrete to cure and then of course we have to go back and restripe once that’s complete,” Pierce said.

WSDOT sent a news release that stated:

The freeway will be reduced to one northbound lane from 9 p.m. Friday, May 10, to 6 a.m. Monday, May 13, starting near 41st Street. During the lane reduction, contractor crews working for WSDOT will replace asphalt with concrete between Pacific Avenue and Marine View Drive. The work still is weather dependent. The work will require ramp closures for the entire weekend.”

Drivers should allow for delays of up to an hour. Consider public transportation as an alternative or plan to travel earlier in the day before 8 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

Related news: Expect traffic! President Biden returns to Seattle Friday, Mariners back in town

Also, keep in mind President Joe Biden lands in Seattle on Friday and will most likely leave Saturday midday. So if you plan to travel to the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, leave at least three hours earlier than expected.

You can read more of Micki Gamez’s stories here. Follow Micki on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here. 

