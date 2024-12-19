“Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio will soon have a new sound. On Thursday, Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien will host their last show together after a decade of co-hosting.

Dave is retiring after an esteemed 47 years at the station, while Colleen is departing to move on to other ventures.

Dave will leave behind a legacy that has profoundly impacted both KIRO Newsradio and the Seattle community.

“Dave has not only been a trusted voice in Seattle but a powerful example of journalistic excellence,” Tanya Vea, President and Chief Operating Officer of Bonneville International, said. “For nearly five decades, his dedication to truth and commitment to the Seattle community have left a lasting impact on KIRO Newsradio and beyond. We are deeply grateful for his service and the legacy he leaves behind.”

Dave first joined KIRO Newsradio in 1978 as a news anchor, quickly earning the trust of listeners across the Pacific Northwest. Known for his thoughtful commentaries and balanced perspective, he began hosting “The Dave Ross Show” in 1987, where his engaging storytelling and sense of humor made complex topics accessible and relatable. In 2013, Dave began anchoring “Seattle’s Morning News,” kicking off Seattleites’ day with news analysis that boasted both clarity and insight.

“Dave Ross is more than just a broadcaster; he’s the heart and soul of KIRO Newsradio,” Cathy Cangiano, market manager for Bonneville Seattle, said. “His ability to present a balanced perspective and his distinctive voice has made him an irreplaceable part of our team. Dave prefers not to make a big fuss, but we can’t let this moment pass without honoring his incredible service to our station and our community.”

Colleen has been an integral part of the morning show, offering sharp insights and a compassionate presence to Seattle listeners.

She joined Dave one year after “Seattle’s Morning News” officially kicked off. The University of Washington graduate worked a plethora of journalism gigs before becoming co-host of Seattle’s Morning News, including news anchor, reporter, photographer, video editor, producer and web editor.

“Colleen cares deeply about the community and she wants you to be informed and aware by sharing stories that affect you,” KIRO Newsradio’s outgoing News Director Charlie Harger said in a Tuesday commentary. “There’s no pretense the person you hear on the air is the person you meet in real life.”

Harger, a veteran Seattle journalist, will be taking over for Dave and Colleen as the new host of “Seattle’s Morning News.” He met Colleen while she was in college and interning at KOMO radio.

“We knew from day one, this kid was special,” Harger said. “Knows her news, curious about the world around her, willing to put in the hard work and what a voice.”

Harger’s work has been recognized with numerous awards, including being named Major Market “Radio Reporter of the Year” for the Western U.S. by the Associated Press Television Radio Association (APTRA) in 2015. He has received multiple APTRA and RTDNA Murrow Awards for investigative reporting, enterprise coverage and documentaries, among others, and was nominated for an Emmy.

“I’ve known Charlie for 20 years, my whole career, and he is such an inspiring storyteller and a good steward of journalism,” Colleen said. “When I heard that he was going to be taking over the show, I went, ‘OK. This show is going to be OK.’ Our listeners are going to be OK because you’re going to do a bang-up job, and you’re going to bring true journalism and great storytelling.”

Therefore, while “Seattle’s Morning News” is losing two legends, the show will be left in trustworthy hands. Tune in to KIRO Newsradio Thursday from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. to hear the last show with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien.

