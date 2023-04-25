The KTTH Freedom Series: Washington’s Crime Crisis

Join KTTH Radio’s Jason Rantz, Bryan Suits, and special guests on May 24th while they address the surge in crime across Washington State and our nation. With historic rises in homicide and robberies, what and who is to blame? What can stop this crime crisis? We’ll debate the issues, highlight the Democrat policies we think are responsible, and detail the solutions.

Date: May 24, 2023

Time: Event begins at 7pm, Doors open at 6:30

Where: Carco Theatre in Renton

Prices: Tickets are $15 (plus service fees)

Parking is free and available on a first come, first served basis.

Purchase your tickets here.