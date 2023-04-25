Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CONTESTS AND EVENTS

The KTTH Freedom Series: Washington’s Crime Crisis

Apr 25, 2023, 3:36 PM | Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 3:22 pm

...

Join KTTH Radio’s Jason Rantz, Bryan Suits, and special guests on May 24th while they address the surge in crime across Washington State and our nation. With historic rises in homicide and robberies, what and who is to blame? What can stop this crime crisis? We’ll debate the issues, highlight the Democrat policies we think are responsible, and detail the solutions.

Date: May 24, 2023

Time: Event begins at 7pm, Doors open at 6:30

Where: Carco Theatre in Renton

Prices: Tickets are $15 (plus service fees)

Parking is free and available on a first come, first served basis.

Purchase your tickets here.

 

Contests and Events

...

No Author

The Guardian Dog Pack Giveaway

Guardian Roofing and Gutters and KIRO Newsradio have your chance to win a Guardian Dog Pack!

2 days ago

...

No Author

Enter to Win tickets to an Evening With Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra

KIRO Newsradio is giving you a chance to win two tickets to enjoy An Evening with Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra at Seattle’s iconic venue, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley!

5 days ago

...

No Author

Guardian Roofing & Gutters’ Halo Project

Guardian Roofing & Gutters believes it’s important to give back and take care of our community. That is why each year the Guardian family takes time to determine how they can best give back to our community in a way that is unique to them. Find complete information about the 5th Anniversary of the Guardian Halo Project here.

7 days ago

...

No Author

Enter to Win Tickets to see Sting!

KIRO Newsradio is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Sting at the Climate Pledge Arena on September 27, 2023!

8 days ago

...

No Author

The WSECU Teacher of the Week Program

Everyone knows a teacher worth celebrating! Help us honor 24 of them this year, with a $500 classroom grant through the WSECU Teacher of the Week Program.

10 days ago

...

No Author

EXPIRED: Win Tickets to Sheryl Crow!

KIRO Newsradio is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Sheryl Crow at Chateau Ste. Michelle on July 20, 2023!

23 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

The KTTH Freedom Series: Washington’s Crime Crisis