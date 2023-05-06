Close
LOCAL NEWS

Turn around coming in the wet weather

May 6, 2023, 2:43 PM

Rain, wind, thunder continues in Western Washington this week (File Photo)

KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist

May 5 was a wet Cinco de Mayo in the Puget Sound region. SeaTac Airport received 0.70 inches of rain, setting a new daily rainfall record over the previous record of 0.59 inches in 2009. Other rain amounts in the region included nearly an inch in Everett (0.98), over nine-tenths of an inch in Poulsbo (0.91), nearly three-quarters of an inch in Auburn (0.74), and close to seven-tenths of an inch (0.69) in Issaquah.

Some said if it is going to rain in May – do it all at once and get it over with. Others saw yesterday’s soggy day as – the yard does not need to be watered for a while. Allergy sufferers welcomed the rain to wash away all the recent pollen. Yet, others may have said the dreary day offered a reason to go see a movie or get stuff done inside. Likely many others were venting – when it going to stop raining and get some real spring sunshine!

How does WA mountain snowpack water supply look this year?

The answer to that last appeal is just around the corner. As this weekend dries out, the weather pattern is on track for a dramatic change by mid-week. Higher pressure aloft is forecast to build over the Pacific Northwest and extend through at least the coming weekend. In addition, the airflow near the surface is set to turn offshore, that is, from land to sea, which will also help warm the air mass.

This big change in the overall weather pattern will create clearing skies and warming temperatures. By mid-week, temperatures will rise well into the 60s, with some places cracking the 70-degree mark. The warming trend will continue into the weekend, with the mercury rising well into the 70s and some locations reaching the 80s.

In addition, by this coming weekend, the number of daylight hours will edge above 15 hours. Perhaps hard to believe, but now more than six weeks removed from the spring equinox, the sun’s angle in the sky is now the same as in early August. So with plenty of developing spring sunshine and a warmer weather pattern later this week, having temperatures jump into the 70s and even the 80s this weekend is quite plausible.

Until then, a few more showers will likely linger into early this week and test patience. After that, bring on the spring sunshine and warmth!

