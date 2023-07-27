Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

Who knew a small lane switch on I-5 could create such chaos?

Jul 27, 2023, 5:01 AM

New I-5 lane Seattle...

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 28: Traffic on the Interstate 5 freeway passes through the downtown and is relatively light on November 28, 2013, in Seattle, Washington. Seattle, located in King County, is the largest city in the Pacific Northwest. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

(Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

Wednesday was rough on northbound Interstate 5. A small lane shift led to seven-mile backups and hour delays into Seattle until after the express lanes opened for the afternoon commute.

I was more than surprised that a slight lane shift created what we saw on the freeway. It usually doesn’t happen like this, but this spot, right near the Seneca Street exit, has a lot of moving parts.

More Chokepoints: SR 520 Montlake lid project one step closer to finish line after this weekend

You have the HOV lane ending in the morning because the express lanes are going southbound. You have the exit-only ramp to Seneca.

The contractor then added orange barrels and blocked the right lane. Drivers were forced to move to the left just after Seneca.

The Washington Department of Transportation’s Amy Moreno said it’s hard to judge how drivers will react to sudden changes.

“We know it’s going to look a little different to people, and any time that you have something that’s a little bit of a change, especially on I-5, that can affect traffic,” Moreno said.

This lane shift is going to stick with us until the new northbound through-lane opens up.

“They did put those orange barrels up on the right, and those are going to stay there for the next few days as they continue the re-striping work,” Moreno said.

That new lane should open in a few days.

“You can’t just shut the whole freeway down and re-stripe everything at once,” Moreno said. “We have to leave ways for people to get through.”

There will be another closure of the collector-distributor lanes overnight today. Workers will take Friday night off, and then one more big closure overnight Saturday, when both the mainline and collector-distributor lanes will be closed. The express lanes will remain open in the northbound direction.

And I had the final configuration a little mixed up too. That new third lane will be next to the existing Seneca Street exit-only ramp. It’s not just going to be an extension of that lane, as I had been reporting.

So when this is done, there will be the HOV/express lane exit, the Seneca Street exit, and three through lanes on northbound I-5.

We just have to survive the lane configuration until then.

Check out more of Chris’ Chokepoints.

Chokepoints

Puget Sound commute...

Chris Sullivan

Study: Traffic is back, but trips aren’t ending up in downtown Seattle

What will it take to get people to return back to Seattle? The latest traffic numbers on commuting into downtown are not encouraging.

1 day ago

New I-5 lane Seattle...

Chris Sullivan

New I-5 lane close to opening in downtown Seattle

How do you add a new lane onto northbound I-5 in downtown Seattle without a huge mega-project? You get creative and use what you have.

2 days ago

montlake project...

Chris Sullivan

SR 520 Montlake lid project one step closer to finish line after this weekend

Only four more days until Montlake can have its neighborhood back. Residents just have to survive another weekend closure of State Route 520.

6 days ago

Seattle Traffic...

Chris Sullivan

Seattle’s new safety czar lays out priorities for Vision Zero

Seattle has doubled down on its Vision Zero policy, elevating the city engineer to a newly-created position.

9 days ago

JBLM air show...

Chris Sullivan

As the JBLM air show returns, so will congestion on I-5

This is the ultimate distraction for drivers, high-performance military jets doing wild maneuvers right over the freeway and in your sight line.

14 days ago

pidgeon SR 526...

Chris Sullivan

Pigeon trouble on SR 526 disrupts seismic retro-fitting

Seismic upgrades and pigeons don't really have much in common. But don't tell that to contractors working on improvements to the Boeing Freeway in Everett.

16 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Who knew a small lane switch on I-5 could create such chaos?