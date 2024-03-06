Capitol Hill Block Party announces 2024 indie, pop, edm lineup

Close
Mar 6, 2024, 12:15 PM

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


Capitol Hill Block Party (CHBP) is back with another electric lineup to take over the streets of Seattle. On Tuesday, the event revealed a diverse set of artists from Elderbrook to Tkay Maidza.

The headliners feature electronic music with Kaytranada, pop with Kim Petras and indie with Still Woozy.

Kim Petras and Sam Smith’s song “Unholy” blew up last year. Still Woozy’s “Goodie Bag” is one of his most popular and Kaytranada is a DJ known for combining rap and hip hop with EDM.

“Kaytranda fixin to be lit,” a person commented on the event’s X post.

Other artists include Cannons, Chappell Roan, Becky Hill, Cobrah, The Beaches, Mindchatter, Slow Pulp, Flyana Boss, Joey Valence & Brae, Vadelux and many more.

CHBP put together a playlist of the artists attending for festival-goers to vibe to beforehand.

Along with music, CHBP has a range of food vendors and artwork displayed.

Admissions to become a food vendor or a sponsor are still open.

This will be the CHBP’s 26th year taking over the Pike-Pine corridor. The primary entrance to the event will be at 1122 East Pike Street.

“Prepare for the biggest party in the streets of Seattle,” wrote the event’s website.

CHBP offers general admission and VIP tickets. Presale ends on Thursday and prices increase on Friday.

The event will be held from July 19-21 in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest.

