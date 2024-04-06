Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO

Feliks Banel’s ‘Scarecrow Video’ documentary nominated for Emmy Award

Apr 5, 2024, 7:19 PM | Updated: 7:24 pm

KIRO Newsradio staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO NEWSRADIO STAFF


KIRO Newsradio

The Northwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced its 2023 nominations Friday for excellence in television and video production for Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska and KIRO Newsradio’s Feliks Banel has been nominated again, this time for “Seattle’s Legendary Scarecrow Video.”

The broadcast production honored with a nomination this year is a short feature is all about the beloved video store that has long been a fixture in Seattle. Located on Roosevelt Way in the University District, Scarecrow Video was founded as a for-profit business but instead became a non-profit organization a decade ago. Scarecrow has developed a national and international reputation for its massive collection, and become a hub for cinemaphiles around the Pacific Northwest.

“Seattle’s Legendary Scarecrow Video,” a short documentary, was written and produced for the Seattle Channel by Banel, KIRO Newsradio’s resident historian, with videography and editing by Chris Barnes. The Seattle Channel is a public TV station focused on culture, history, art and civic affairs in Seattle. Banel has been producing one or two pieces a year for the station for about the past decade, typically highlighting some aspect of Seattle history or pop culture.

More from Feliks: Parkland School catalyzes neighbors to support South Sound community

Banel was awarded an Emmy in 2023 for a short feature about the search for a long-missing military aircraft in the Cascades. The aircraft, with two U.S. Navy aviators aboard, took off from Sand Point Naval Air Station (now Magnuson Park), and disappeared. The mother of one of the aviators traveled to the Northwest from Tennessee each summer to look for her son for nearly 20 years.

Awards will be presented on June 1, 2024 at NATAS Northwest’s annual event.

You can hear Feliks Banel every Wednesday and Friday morning on Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien. Read more from Feliks here and subscribe to The Resident Historian Podcast here. If you have a story idea or a question about Northwest history, please email Feliks. You can also follow Feliks on X, formerly known as Twitter.

KIRO Newsradio

Image: A homeless man, 24, holds a piece of aluminum foil he used to smoke fentanyl in Seattle on M...

Heather Bosch

The ‘zombie drug’ has claimed a life in Western Washington

Whatcom County is reporting its first death from the powerful animal tranquilizer Xylazine. Its nicknames include "tranq" and "zombie drug."

43 minutes ago

Photo: When it comes to infrastructure vandalism, particularly copper wire theft, Washington and Or...

James Lynch

Washington copper wire thefts cost Lumen $500,000 this year

When it comes to infrastructure vandalism, particularly copper wire theft, Washington and Oregon have a major problem.

2 hours ago

Photo: Snohomish County bus....

Micki Gamez

Snohomish County transit announces major changes as Lynnwood light rail set to launch

When the Lynnwood light rail starts in August, the public transit authority of Snohomish County plans to stop running buses into Seattle.

5 hours ago

The Red Bull Lords of the Floor...

Paul Holden

Weekend revelry roundup: Dance battles and rummage sales

The end of the work week means it's time for weekend fun, and there's plenty going on, so if you need plans, read on.

14 hours ago

Photo: Turkeys stand in a barn on turkey farm near Manson, Iowa on Aug. 10, 2015....

Heather Bosch

King County doctor: Confronting bird flu with lessons learned from COVID-19

The head of the World Organization for Animal Health warned that the spread of bird flu is raising the risk that humans can become infected.

1 day ago

Image: The Mountlake Terrace light rail station, looking south next to Interstate 5, is seen on Thu...

Julia Dallas

Get excited, travelers: Light rail expansion to Lynnwood opens in August

The light rail between Northgate and Lynnwood will begin on August 30. The extension is expected to carry up to 55,000 riders a day by 2026.

1 day ago

Feliks Banel’s ‘Scarecrow Video’ documentary nominated for Emmy Award