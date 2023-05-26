Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

UW researchers, scientists agree to strike

May 26, 2023, 8:54 AM | Updated: 9:40 am

UW Strike...

University of Washington Campus (File Photo)

(File Photo)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Some 2,400 scientists, engineers, and post-doctoral researchers approved a strike vote against the University of Washington (UW) Thursday.

They plan to walk off the job June 7 unless UW administration gives them pay increases.

UW librarians avoid strike after contract agreement reached

Along with other union colleagues, researchers say they are key to powering the university’s research operations, which bring in more than a billion dollars in research grants and contracts.

They claim the university continues to delay negotiations. The post-graduate workers held a rally to charge the university with using unfair labor practices in their bargaining.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. County Labor Council granted the union strike sanction, which ensures that other unions are asked to honor picket lines should they choose to go on strike, back at the end of April.

The current collective bargaining agreement expired January 31.

A statement from the UW disagrees with the claims that their bargaining practices are illegal and say they continue to negotiate in good faith.

A University of Washington spokesperson released the following statement to KIRO 7:

“UW Postdocs and Research Scientists are valued members of our University community, and each provide different but important contributions to our university research mission. We are discouraged by a decision to authorize a strike starting June 7 while we are in the midst of good-faith negotiations supported by Public Employment Relations Commission appointed mediators.”

KIRO 7 contributed to this report

Local News

University Place School District sexual abuse...

Kate Stone

University Place teaching assistant faces more charges of child sex abuse

New sex abuse charges have been levied in Grays Harbor County against a former University Place youth baseball coach.

13 hours ago

electric unicycle federal way...

L.B. Gilbert

Electric unicycle explodes at Federal Way elementary school

An electric unicycle exploded at a Federal Way elementary school Thursday, prompting the school to shut down early and send students home.

13 hours ago

folklife festival...

Frank Sumrall

Northwest Folklife Festival returns this Memorial Day weekend

The Northwest Folklife Festival returns to the Seattle Center this Memorial Day weekend featuring live music, storytelling, food, and art.

13 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff and Lauren Donovan, KIRO 7 News

Fight over Burien homeless camp intensifies

Months-long frustrations over a homeless camp in Burien have intensified. King County’s general counsel sent a blunt warning to the city, and the city fired back.

13 hours ago

Memorial Day weekend travel...

Ted Buehner

Pack your patience for Memorial Day weekend travel

AAA estimates over 42 million people will travel during the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend – up about 7% from last year.

13 hours ago

Cal Anderson Park renovation...

L.B. Gilbert

Cal Anderson Park play area closed for renovation

The Cal Anderson Park play area will be closed for a renovation project to update the aging equipment in the children's area.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

UW researchers, scientists agree to strike