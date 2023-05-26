UW researchers, scientists agree to strike

Some 2,400 scientists, engineers, and post-doctoral researchers approved a strike vote against the University of Washington (UW) Thursday.

They plan to walk off the job June 7 unless UW administration gives them pay increases.

Along with other union colleagues, researchers say they are key to powering the university’s research operations, which bring in more than a billion dollars in research grants and contracts.

They claim the university continues to delay negotiations. The post-graduate workers held a rally to charge the university with using unfair labor practices in their bargaining.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. County Labor Council granted the union strike sanction, which ensures that other unions are asked to honor picket lines should they choose to go on strike, back at the end of April.

The current collective bargaining agreement expired January 31.

A statement from the UW disagrees with the claims that their bargaining practices are illegal and say they continue to negotiate in good faith.

A University of Washington spokesperson released the following statement to KIRO 7:

“UW Postdocs and Research Scientists are valued members of our University community, and each provide different but important contributions to our university research mission. We are discouraged by a decision to authorize a strike starting June 7 while we are in the midst of good-faith negotiations supported by Public Employment Relations Commission appointed mediators.”

