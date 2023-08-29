Unidentified man found by Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office

Gold Bar deputies located an unidentified man at the Skyko River Bank in Startup in Snohomish County.

“We do not know who he is,” Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office wrote on social media. “He is severely disoriented and has signs of hypothermia.”

Missing plane in WA: Officials suspend search for missing plane crashed near Queets

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Gold Bar deputies located this man at the Skyko River Bank in Start Up. We do not know who he is. He is severely disoriented and has signs of hypothermia. If you can ID him, please call 425-407-3999 so we can get him reunited with his family. pic.twitter.com/GzpJ8zzzvF — SnoCoScannerReport (@SnoCoScannerRep) August 29, 2023

More on missing girl in WA: $85K reward to find missing Grays Harbor County girl; mother back in jail

If anyone can identify this man, please call 425-407-3999.