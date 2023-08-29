Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Unidentified man found by Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office

Aug 29, 2023, 3:26 PM

unidentified man snohomish county...

Unidentified man found by Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (Photo courtesy of Snohomish County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo courtesy of Snohomish County Sheriff's Office)

KIRO Newsradio staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO NEWSRADIO STAFF


Here for what's next

Gold Bar deputies located an unidentified man at the Skyko River Bank in Startup in Snohomish County.

“We do not know who he is,” Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office wrote on social media. “He is severely disoriented and has signs of hypothermia.”

Missing plane in WA: Officials suspend search for missing plane crashed near Queets

More on missing girl in WA: $85K reward to find missing Grays Harbor County girl; mother back in jail

If anyone can identify this man, please call 425-407-3999.

Local News

clipper strike contract...

L.B. Gilbert

Clipper workers could strike over Labor Day weekend over contract dispute

A strike could disrupt Labor Day weekend plans for passengers hoping to hop on a ferry between Seattle and Victoria, British Columbia.

18 hours ago

puget sound gas bill...

Kate Stone

Gas bill rates to increase for Puget Sound customers

The increase stems from Washington’s Climate Commitment Act, more commonly known as the "cap and invest" program.

18 hours ago

weather Seattle sunshine flooding...

Bill Kaczaraba

Weather shifts from Seattle sunshine to possible urban flooding

Face it. Cloudy skies and some rain were welcomed relief from the smoky, sunny skies and hot temperatures.

18 hours ago

pleads rideshare suspect...

L.B. Gilbert

18-year-old suspect pleads not guilty to murder of rideshare driver

The woman accused of carjacking and killing a ride-share driver in Seattle earlier this month plead not guilty in court Monday.

18 hours ago

FILE - Packages pass through a scanner at an Amazon fulfillment center, Aug. 3, 2017, in Baltimore....

Associated Press

Amazon raising free-shipping minimums on customers without Prime

Amazon has been quietly raising the amount some customers must spend on its site to get free shipping.

18 hours ago

marysville schools budget deficit...

L.B. Gilbert

Marysville Schools approve budget amid $18 million deficit

The Marysville School Board unanimously approved the 2023-24 school year budget. The district faces an $18 million deficit.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Unidentified man found by Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office