Wednesday Code Word Contest for Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Oct 9, 2023, 5:31 PM | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 3:50 pm

...

KIRO Newsradio has your chance to win two tickets to see the Seahawks host the Arizona Cardinals on October 22nd at Lumen Field.

Listen to “Seattle’s Morning News” on Wednesday, October 11th for your chance to enter. A unique Seahawks code word will be announced in the show but don’t wait, the “Seattle’s Morning News” code word expires at 11:59 a.m. (PDT) on Wednesday, October 11th. Type the code word in the form below, complete the registration form, and you’ll be entered to win!

12s, throw on your blue and green and get ready to bring the noise! Tickets for the October 22nd game can be found at Seahawks.com/tickets.

Contest winners must use the Seahawks Mobile Ticket process to receive tickets and will need to abide by any venue requirements. For current information about accessing Seahawks events at Lumen Field, visit Seahawks.com.

 

 

 

