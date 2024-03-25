Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Cinnamon products prompt Washington Poison Center health warnings

Mar 25, 2024, 2:20 PM

Image: The FDA has issued an alert after finding lead in these six cinnamon products....

The FDA has issued an alert after finding lead in these six cinnamon products. (Image courtesy of the FDA)

(Image courtesy of the FDA)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest.com

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Washington Poison Center have issued health alerts for an array of cinnamon products.

Earlier this month, the FDA reported unsafe levels of lead had been found in six ground cinnamon products.

The Washington Poison Center said shoppers should throw out: “La Fiesta Cinnamon Ground,” “Marcum Cinnamon Ground,” “Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon,” “MK Cinnamon Powder,” “Swad Cinnamon Powder” and “El Chilar Ground Cinnamon ‘Canela Molida.'”

The products most commonly sold in Washington are “La Fiesta Brand Cinnamon Ground” and “Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon.”

They are primarily available at Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, La Superior and SuperMercados.

Shopping in the city: Seattle has some of the highest grocery prices in the country

If a child has eaten one of the products, their family should talk to a healthcare provider about getting a blood test for lead poisoning, wrote the poison center in a post on Monday.

The poison center said so far, no one has reported illness from the products. However, the lead can be harmful if someone has been using the product for months to years.

“Anyone can experience lead poisoning, but poisoning in infants, toddlers, and young children is especially concerning due to lead’s harmful effects on growth and development,” wrote the poison center. “Most children with lead poisoning will not look or act sick. Instead, children with lead poisoning may experience slower growth, fatigue, difficulty concentrating and learning, and difficulty regulating their emotions.”

A blood test is the only way to know if you have lead poisoning.

If lead is found in the system, a provider may recommend dietary changes, referrals to developmental services, follow-up testing or other measures.

The FDA said it recalled the cinnamon products following an October 2023 recall of cinnamon apple puree and applesauce products.

The FDA then surveyed ground cinnamon products from retail stores and analyzed the samples for lead and chromium.

More Washington news: Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is blooming early this year

“The FDA will continue to work with manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to remove unsafe products from the market and to further investigate the sources of the lead contamination as appropriate,” wrote the FDA’s website.

For any questions about lead poisoning, call the Washington Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.

MyNorthwest News

public memorial wsp...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Court documents: Suspect was going 107 mph when he hit, killed trooper along I-5 in Marysville

Court documents say a Lynnwood man charged with the death of a Washington State Patrol trooper was going 107 mph when his SUV hit the trooper’s patrol vehicle.

3 hours ago

Strippers...

Matt Markovich

‘Strippers Bill of Rights’ signed into law, allows adult establishments to serve alcohol

The Washington state House advanced a so-called ‘Strippers Bill of Rights’ along a party-line vote 58-36, but not before making substantial changes to the original Senate version.

3 hours ago

boeing negligence...

Ursula Reutin

Ursula: Boeing has finally taken a step in the right direction

Boeing CEO David Calhoun acknowledged that the mid-air blowout of an Alaska Airlines door panel was a watershed.

3 hours ago

Bellevue sexual misconduct...

Frank Sumrall

Bellevue police looking into allegations of sexual misconduct between 13, 9-year-old

BPD is investigating sexual misconduct allegations involving a 13-year-old suspect who may have inappropriately touched a 9-year-old multiple times.

3 hours ago

Montlake turn lanes...

Sam Campbell

‘Decades of headaches’ end: Montlake turn lanes onto SR-520 expected to ease congestion

Montlake turn lanes should ease congestion around one of the busiest interchanges in Seattle ending five decades of “circuitous” workarounds.

4 hours ago

Google Chrome...

Bill Kaczaraba

Google Chrome moves towards privacy protections for users, may hurt advertisers

The Google Chrome move is part of a broader trend towards greater privacy protections for users but also presents challenges for advertisers and publishers.

7 hours ago

Cinnamon products prompt Washington Poison Center health warnings