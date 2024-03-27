An active search is underway in downtown Spanaway after two drivers were involved in a head-on crash Wednesday morning, with one of the drivers involved discovered dead at the scene with a gunshot wound.

The crash was first reported just after 4:30 a.m. near 17400 Spanaway Loop Road South. Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) deputies arrived to find the two cars, but only moderate damage to each, indicating the crash had not involved high speeds. The male driver of the second car involved in the accident was not hurt. Investigators discovered the female driver of the second vehicle was dead and had been shot in the head.

More on Wash. crime: Road rage on SR167 ends in gunfire, troopers search for suspect

While circumstances surrounding the woman’s death remain unclear, PCSD Public Information Officer Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. confirmed the crash did not kill her.

“We’re not 100% sure who a suspect could be, or who may have fired a gun at this woman,” Moss told KIRO Newsradio. “What we know is just that she was in her vehicle. The other driver said she started drifting across into his lane, he slowed down and then they collided. We don’t have anyone that called in as a witness to the shooting.”

The other driver remained at the scene, and the sheriff’s office said he is not considered a suspect. A SWAT team is now canvassing that part of Spanaway Loop Road, which has a homeless encampment on the west side, and a small wooded area across the roadway.

“We’re just doing everything we can to make sure there’s not someone in the woods who did this; if there’s evidence from the woods or the sidewalks around here,” Moss said. “And it could have been another driver.”

Homicide detectives are mapping out the scene with a drone, taking videos and scans to try to piece together how the woman may have been shot, and where the gunfire may have come from. Moss said the passenger side window of her car was shattered, making it difficult to determine how many rounds may have entered the car.

“Was this someone in another vehicle? Was this someone on the side of the road? Was there somebody else in the vehicle with her who got out before she ended up crashing? We have a lot of unknowns at this point,” he added.

More from Kate Stone: Costco cracks down on food court access

Because that stretch of road is often busy during the morning commute, deputies are now asking for information from anyone who may have seen or heard something suspicious on Spanaway Loop Road or 17600 St. South early Wednesday morning. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit a tip through Crimestoppers online or by calling (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can read more of Kate Stone’s stories here. Follow Kate on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here.