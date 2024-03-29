Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Washington becomes first state to ban lead in cookware

Mar 29, 2024, 7:50 AM

lead cookware washington...

The Hazardous Waste Management Program inspecting aluminum cookpots and pressure cookers for lead poisoning. (Photo courtesy of the Hazardous Waste Management Program)

(Photo courtesy of the Hazardous Waste Management Program)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Governor Jay Inslee signed the Lead in Cookware Act Thursday, banning lead from any products used to cook food, becoming the first state in the U.S. to do so.

“This gives the Department of Ecology the authority to regulate cookware made and sold the Washingtonians to ensure it does not contribute to lead exposure,” Inslee said Thursday as he was signing the bill.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Gerry Pollet (D-46), officially bans any manufacturing or sales of cookware or related components that contain more than five parts per million (ppm) of lead by 2026. It passed on a 47-0 vote (two excused) in the Senate before passing in the House on a 96-0 vote (one excused).

More on products infused with lead: Cinnamon products prompt Washington Poison Center health warnings

“We are thrilled that the state legislature and Governor Inslee have placed a ban on lead in cookware to protect the most vulnerable populations,” Megan Liu, science and policy manager for Toxic-Free Future, said in a statement with Toxic-Free Future. “We have seen firsthand the high levels of lead contaminating cookware across communities in King County, and it is shocking that brain-harming lead can still be found in cookware.”

Toxic-Free Future is a national leader in environmental health research and advocacy. The organization conducted 17 lead testing events throughout King County in 2022-23, finding high levels of lead in a variety of cookware including pots, pans and pressure cookers.

The tests found some products contained as much as 1,624 ppm of lead, which is more than 300 times the limit that will be in place in Washington.

Researchers have discovered lead in a variety of cooking products — especially products from imported countries with weaker regulations. Scientists from King County’s Hazardous Waste program worked alongside the South King County Afghan Health Initiative to pinpoint sources of dangerously high lead levels in the blood of newly arrived Afghan immigrant children.

Washington’s Department of Health (DOH) found children who immigrated from Afghanistan had higher blood lead levels than other children in the state, according to 2016-2020 data, leading to the King County’s Hazardous Waste Program and the South King County Afghan Health Initiative to find what was causing the dangerously-high lead levels. Toxic-Free Future testing eventually found aluminum and brass cookpots from Afghanistan contained high lead levels.

More on product recalls: What you should do when you own a product that has been recalled

“Even small exposures can cause serious and permanent health issues,” Katie Fellows, an environmental scientist for the Hazardous Waste Management Program in King County, said in a prepared statement. “Individuals who are low-income, immigrants and refugees, and people of color are at increased risk of lead poisoning.”

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 23: Louis Gossett Jr. attends American Black Film Festival Hon...

Beth Harris, The Associated Press

Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black man to win supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87

Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win a supporting actor Oscar and an Emmy winner for his role in the seminal TV miniseries “Roots,” has died. He was 87.

2 hours ago

delta sexual assault...

Frank Sumrall

Woman sues Delta Air Lines after sexually assaulted on flight by employee

Last year, a woman was sexually assaulted on a Delta Air Lines flight from Phoenix to Seattle by an airline employee.

4 hours ago

Photo: Lewis and Clark High School students thought quickly to save their track coach's life....

Julia Dallas

Spokane high school students save track coach’s life after his heart stops

Two Spokane high school students used their quick thinking and past training to save their track coach's life last week.

6 hours ago

Image: Brightly colored eggs are set on a table on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington,...

Ted Buehner

Expect good Easter weekend weather for egg hunts, chilly evening Mariners games

Both Saturday and Sunday of Easter weekend will feature temperatures warming to around 60 degrees across much of Western Washington.

18 hours ago

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 20...

Micki Gamez, KIRO Newsradio and Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest

Seattle tourism dollars break records following All-Star Week, Taylor Swift

It was a record-setting year for dollars flowing into Seattle from tourists.

19 hours ago

Image: A bridge in Carnation....

Julia Dallas

Carnation frustrated with Seattle again after 8th false emergency alarm induces widespread panic

Carnation citizens have faced a series of panic-inducing alarms after SPU's system for the Tolt Dam falsely sounded eight times.

20 hours ago

Washington becomes first state to ban lead in cookware