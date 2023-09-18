Radical policies on education, policing, homelessness, and housing are devastating communities. Educators have become too political, police are hamstrung, there’s a homeless encampment everywhere you turn, and housing remains unaffordable for many Washingtonians. Policies at the national level aren’t helping, either. So what are the solutions?

Join us for the next KTTH Freedom Series: Saving Washington State as we hold politicians accountable, provide solutions to the state’s biggest challenges, and chart a new course for our state. Hosted by Jason Rantz and Bryan Suits at The Historic Everett Theater on October 24th from 7pm-9pm, special guests will take the stage to offer honest criticisms, answer tough questions, and inspire us to demand the reforms we all deserve.

Purchase tickets HERE.



VIP Tickets on sale: September 19-25

GA Tickets on sale (with book): September 26-October 1 (limited availability)

GA Tickets only (no book): September 26-October 23 or while supplies last

Special guests include gubernatorial candidates Dave Reichert and Semi Bird, “Undivided” host Brandi Kruse, former Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney and Councilmember Nate Nehring, Washington GOP Chairman Jim Walsh, Discovery Institute’s Jonathan Choe, PJ Media and KTTH voice Victoria Taft and more.

VIP tickets include early access to the best seats in the theater, a private meet-and-greet with Rantz and Suits, a concessions ticket for one complimentary beverage, and a personalized, autographed copy of the new book “What’s Killing America: Inside the Radical Left’s Tragic Destruction of Our Cities” by Jason Rantz. These tickets will be limited, so act fast.

Regular admission tickets start at just $7.70 (plus taxes/fees) and includes an optional autographed copy of “What’s Killing America” (at an additional cost).